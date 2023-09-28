Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 668 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

