Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Trimmed by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $392.44 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.05 and a 200-day moving average of $469.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
