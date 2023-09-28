Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $553,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

