Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 22 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,806.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,918.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.61. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

