Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

