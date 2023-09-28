Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,254 shares of company stock worth $4,891,973 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.