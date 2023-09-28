Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $416,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 8.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 35.9% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 157,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.