iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJH stock opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

