Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 22,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 104,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

