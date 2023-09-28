Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 561,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $103.40 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.