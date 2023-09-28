Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCPH

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.