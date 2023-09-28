Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,481 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,483,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.2 %

HRB opened at $42.40 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.