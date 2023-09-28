Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $192.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.13 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

