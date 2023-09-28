TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.77 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $128.33 million and $11.77 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003054 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,470,760 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,506,088 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

