Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE NUS opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $45.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $330,303. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.