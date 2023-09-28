C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

