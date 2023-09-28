PAX Financial Group LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

