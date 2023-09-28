PAX Financial Group LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Kura Oncology worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,320,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 483,836 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

