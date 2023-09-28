PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 74 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $643.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $697.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

