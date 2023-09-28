PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP opened at $242.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.29 and its 200-day moving average is $228.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

