The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after buying an additional 97,371 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $851.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Joseph M. Cugine purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

