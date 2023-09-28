Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,841 shares of company stock worth $155,120,222. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $202.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

