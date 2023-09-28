Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,572,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $134.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $138.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

