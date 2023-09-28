PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $703,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 223,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

