PAX Financial Group LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.12 and a one year high of $128.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

