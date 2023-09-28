LVZ Inc. Sells 11,677 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 799,989 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 656,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 64,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.69 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

