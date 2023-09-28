Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 58,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $202.47 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

