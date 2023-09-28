Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,012,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

