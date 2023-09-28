Members Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,368 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Members Trust Co bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

