3,590 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VGSH opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
