3,590 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.