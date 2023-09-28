Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $285.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

