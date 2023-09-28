First County Bank CT Acquires 663 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First County Bank CT lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in RTX were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in RTX by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

