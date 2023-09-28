First County Bank CT Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in American Tower were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $158.17 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average is $190.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

