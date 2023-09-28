First County Bank CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.
Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.