First County Bank CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $391.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $238.98 and a one year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.