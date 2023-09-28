First County Bank CT Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 442,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,712,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 27.2% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $272.98 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

