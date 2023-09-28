First County Bank CT Sells 121 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in FedEx were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.93. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $144.74 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

