First County Bank CT Sells 2,865 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

BAC opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $216.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

