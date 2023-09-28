ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,418,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of PSLV opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.
About Sprott Physical Silver Trust
Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.
