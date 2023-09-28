ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 120,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,418,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.