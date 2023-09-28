IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 929.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IBEX by 210.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IBEX by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IBEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.57.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

