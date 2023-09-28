3,016 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

