ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,765 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 68,586 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,009.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 28,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $447,314.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 7,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,009.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,009 shares of company stock worth $1,202,388 in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TH opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.11. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

