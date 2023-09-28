Denali Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 975.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of FS Bancorp worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 143,609.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 304.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $36.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $102,825.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

