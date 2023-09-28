ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,112 shares of company stock worth $34,382,338 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.32 and a 1 year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

