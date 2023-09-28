Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,712,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 5.8 %

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $655.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.41). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $99.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

