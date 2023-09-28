Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Immersion by 386.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 112,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,006 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $211.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.44. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

