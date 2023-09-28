Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHH opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

