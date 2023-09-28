Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hingham Institution for Savings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIFS. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $183.50 on Thursday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $173.51 and a 52-week high of $311.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.36. The firm has a market cap of $394.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

