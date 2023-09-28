Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also

