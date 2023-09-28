Denali Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 413.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSKE opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $223.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.17). Daseke had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $407.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

