Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

